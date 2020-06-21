MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $34,453.83 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $34,453.83 and $22,834.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart and BiteBTC. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.54 or 0.05523329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

