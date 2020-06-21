Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MEI. B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 44.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 181.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
