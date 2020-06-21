MILLER HOWARD/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

