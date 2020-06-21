MILLER HOWARD/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of HIE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
About MILLER HOWARD/COM
