Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,594. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 409,702 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 441,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

