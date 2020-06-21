MVL (MVL) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and Cryptology. MVL has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $158,414.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology, Cashierest and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

