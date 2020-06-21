Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Nanometrics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,029,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,788. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nanometrics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.