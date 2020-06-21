NavCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.96 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $260,110.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,931,845 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

