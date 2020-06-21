NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.60. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

