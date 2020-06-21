New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFE. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

