Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 1,200,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 687,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

