Numeraire Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and $568,840.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $23.56 or 0.00252966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,629,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

