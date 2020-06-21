OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 49.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.