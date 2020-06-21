OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 197,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

