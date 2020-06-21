Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 2,528,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,534. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $308.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.46.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

