OKB Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One OKB token can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $285.12 million and approximately $136.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

