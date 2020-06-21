On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.44. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONDK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

