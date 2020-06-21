Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 432,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,231. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

