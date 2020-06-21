ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OKE stock remained flat at $$35.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,393,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

