OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 88 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of ONE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 68,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

