Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 97,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.