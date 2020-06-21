Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 97,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit