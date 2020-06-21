Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 631.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.37. 620,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

