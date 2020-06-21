Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,603,615.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,160. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pagerduty by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pagerduty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 53,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pagerduty by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,422. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

