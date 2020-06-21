Parachute Market Cap Achieves $97,966.19 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $97,966.19 and approximately $10,564.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,543,323 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

