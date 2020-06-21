Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 6,322,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

