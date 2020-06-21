Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.82.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,201. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 516,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Paychex by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 73,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,669,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

