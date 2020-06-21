Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Paycom Software stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.16. 716,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,917. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock worth $118,575,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

