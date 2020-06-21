PayPie Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a market cap of $771,727.30 and approximately $595.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.01857567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111858 BTC.

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

