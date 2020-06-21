PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 14,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 7,630,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,278. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

