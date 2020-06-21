Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,388. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 90.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

