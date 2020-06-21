PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 787,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 405,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $896.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

