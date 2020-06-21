PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 787,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of PGTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 405,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $896.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
