Phantomx Market Capitalization Tops $12,675.26 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX. Phantomx has a total market cap of $12,675.26 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00756240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00273681 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000720 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

