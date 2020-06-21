Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 7,263,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,121. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

