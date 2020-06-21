Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,737. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $3,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,528,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,206,053. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

