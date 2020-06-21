Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PIPR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 715,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $87.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

