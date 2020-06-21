PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 200,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PQG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 220,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 74.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

