Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Update

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 774,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,719,000 after acquiring an additional 144,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Primerica stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. 353,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,608. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.