Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 17,192,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

