Proton (XPR) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.54 or 0.05523329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

