R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.38 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 168 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,000 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

