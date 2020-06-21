Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

RJF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 2,010,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

