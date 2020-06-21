RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.25 ($1.42).

RDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of RDI traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 78.20 ($1.00). 699,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 41.55 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.22 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

