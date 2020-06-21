Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 6,721.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,734.12 ($85.71).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,100 ($77.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($93.55) to GBX 7,450 ($94.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC set a GBX 7,300 ($92.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($90.37) to GBX 7,800 ($99.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, June 12th.

LON RB traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) on Friday, hitting GBX 7,180 ($91.38). 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($65.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($104.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,932.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,332.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.82.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($74.24), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,092,657.43). Also, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($87.62) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($14,456.66).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

