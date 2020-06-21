RED Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $388,650.63 and $1,907.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00462740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003255 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

