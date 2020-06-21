Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Update

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 18,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 81.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,893,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,154,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

