Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Earnings History for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit