Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Get Regis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.