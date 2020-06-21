RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will report $233.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RLI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $234.51 million. RLI reported sales of $224.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $935.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.30 million to $943.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $968.38 million, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.29. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

