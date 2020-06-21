Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.99. 1,181,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

