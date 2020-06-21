RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 442.0% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 763,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,752. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

