Safe Price Tops $0.28 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $60,174.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005284 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

