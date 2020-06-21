Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 756,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $64.58. 451,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of -0.40. Safehold has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

